CHICAGO – The good news that came about a week ago from Major League Baseball when they ended the lockout was the fact that they were going to play a full 162-game regular season.

But with the 99-day lockout delaying spring training by a few weeks, a few adjustments to the schedule needed to be made.

One Wednesday those changes came out for teams in the MLB, including the Cubs and White Sox, as they’ll make up their postponed first two series over the next few months.

The biggest addition to the schedule is three more games after the initial final day of the season on October 2nd. Teams will play an additional three-game series from October 3rd through October 5th to help make up the games lost in the first week.

Other contests that were postponed will be scattered through the season.

Today the White Sox released their revised schedule for the 2022 season.

Opening Day at Tigers on Fri. Apr. 8th

Home Opener vs Mariners Tue. Apr. 12th

3-game series vs Twins after the original end of the season from Oct. 3-5.

The new Opening Day for the White Sox is Friday, April 8th against the Tigers in Detroit at 12:10 PM with the home opener coming Tuesday, April 12th against the Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field at 3:10 PM.

At the end of the season, the team will host the Twins for a three-game series from October 3-5, making up what would have been their first series of the season from March 31st through April 3rd.

Their original second series of the regular season against the Royals in Kansas City will be made up on three different days at Kauffman Stadium: Split doubleheaders on Tuesday, May 17th, Wednesday, August 10th, and on a previously scheduled off day for both teams on Monday, August 22nd.

The Cubs have announced their revised 2022 schedule:

Opening Day is Thu. Apr. 7th vs Brewers

Will finish season with a 3-game series at Reds Oct. 3-5

Postponed home games vs Cards (Apr. 4 & 6) will be made up in split doubleheaders on June 4, Aug. 23rd.

The Cubs' Opening Day will now be at Wrigley Field on Thursday, April 7th as they host the Brewers to start a four-game series at 1:20 PM. Their original opening series against the Reds has been pushed back to October 3rd through October 5th when they face the Reds in Cincinnati.

It will make for an odd finish to the year for the Cubs since they’ll play the Reds six-straight times, with the first three games at Wrigley Field as part of the original final regular season series.

As far as their original two-game series with the Cardinals April 4th & 6th, those will be made up as split doubleheaders on Saturday, June 4th and Tuesday, August 23rd at Wrigley Field.