Cubs & White Sox release their 2022 regular season schedules

CHICAGO – At the moment, fans on the south side aren’t trying to rush anything, since they’ve got plenty to look forward to over the next few months.

Meanwhile, fans on the north side can’t get to 2022 faster after the team’s core was traded away before last Friday’s deadline.

Either way, rooters of both teams now know where their path will go next season as Major League Baseball released the 162-game slate for each club today.

The White Sox will open the 2021 season at home against the Twins on Thursday, March 31st, starting off with a three-game series against their AL Central rivals. They’ll host the Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 28th and 29th, while also hosting the Dodgers (June 7-9), Diamondbacks (August 26-28), and Rockies (September 13-14) in Interleague home play.

The White Sox will travel to face the Giants (July 1-3), Colorado (July 26-27), then end the year with a three-game series against San Diego from September 30th through October 2nd.

The Cubs will be on the road to open the 2022 season as they face the Reds in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 31st as part of a three-game opening series. They won’t be away from home for very long as they return to open the home slate against the Cardinals on Monday, April 4th as part of a six-game homestand in which they’ll also face the Brewers.

They’ll get the chance to host the White Sox at Wrigley Field on May 3rd and 4th before facing their crosstown rivals later in the month. In Interleague play, the Cubs will host the Rays (April 18-20), Red Sox (July 1-3), and Orioles (July 12-13). In June, the Cubs visit Baltimore on 7th and 8th of the month, then after a day off, face the Yankees in the Bronx from the 10th through the 12th.

As part of their games gainst the American League East, they’ll also face the Blue Jays in Toronto from July 29-31.

They’ll conclude the 2022 season at home with a six-game homestand against the Phillies and Reds.