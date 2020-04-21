Cubs & White Sox pledge to pay baseball operations employees through May: Reports

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 07: Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs at bat during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 07, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – As leagues scramble to figure out their financial situations as they remain paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, job security remains a key discussion for those not on the field.

That’s especially the case in Major League Baseball, where their season was delayed even before it began. But both organizations in Chicago reportedly will be doing what they can to keep their baseball operations people employed for the next month.

Teams that have pledged to pay baseball-operations employees through at least May 31, per ESPN sources:



– White Sox

– Phillies

– Braves

– Reds

– Giants

– Rockies

– Blue Jays

– Twins

– Brewers

– D'backs

– Cardinals

– Marlins

– Cubs

– Royals

– Red Sox

– Astros

– Mariners

– Tigers — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 21, 2020

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, both the Cubs and White Sox are going to continue paying their baseball operations employees till May 31st. Patrick Mooney of The Athletic and Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago both confirmed the Cubs’ side of the move as well.

Both Chicago teams join a number of others in the league who’ve pledged to keep their full time workers employed till at least the end of May as the MLB waits out the pandemic. Despite numerous proposals that have been floated around in the six weeks since the season was paused, there is no clear timetable for a return.

All baseball activities were officially put on hold starting on March 12th, with the initial season openers slated for March 26th.