MESA, Ariz. – For at least the next seven-and-a-half months, baseball will be part of sports fan’s lives in Chicago.

That’s because the Cubs and the White Sox are beginning spring training on Wednesday, starting a six-week stay in Arizona before a six-month journey through the 162-game regular season that starts on March 30.

Pitchers and catchers are slated to report to each team’s spring training facilities in Arizona on Wednesday, with the Cubs going to Sloan Park in Mesa and the White Sox to Camelback Ranch in Glendale. Each team will hold its first formal workout of the season shortly after the arrival of the players, though some of the players have already arrived early.

That includes those taking part in the World Baseball Classic, with pitchers and catchers for each team taking part in that arriving on Monday.

Position players are slated to report to both camps by Monday, February 20 with the first full roster workouts coming later that day. Position players who are in the World Baseball Classic report to camps on Thursday.

The White Sox begin camp with a new manager, Pedro Grifol, but a number of the same players as the team didn’t make a host of moves during the offseason.

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi is joining the club on a five-year, $75 million deal and has already been declared the team’s left fielder by the new manager. Eloy Jimenez, who has started in that position, will have time as a designated hitter along with right field in 2023.

Meanwhile, pitcher Mike Clevinger reportedly will be able to fully participate in spring training despite being under investigation by Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Allegations were made against him by the mother of his child, Olivia Finestead.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, there is some optimism around the Cubs going into the 2023 season as the team made a few improvements to the roster after back-to-back losing seasons.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson is in the fold on a seven-year, $177 million deal as the team solidifies the middle of their infield that includes the improving Nico Hoerner. Veterans Tucker Barnhart (catcher), Eric Hosmer (1B, DH), and Trey Mancini (1B/DH) join the group while 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger hopes for a mid-career resurgence in Chicago.

Jameson Taillon joins the rotation while the bullpen added Brad Boxberger and Michael Fulmer this offseason.