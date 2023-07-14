CHICAGO — The second half of the Major League Baseball season is set to begin on Friday, and both Chicago teams have the same short-term question as they start play after the All-Star Break.

Will they be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline?

Despite both being under .500, the parity in the Cubs & White Sox divisions gives them the chance to at least think about making the playoffs. To be fair, that seems quite remote on the south side, but at the moment, they’re only one game farther behind first than their rivals to the north.

However you view it, if either the Cubs or White Sox want to make anything of this season and prevent selling at the deadline, they’ll have to play well out of the gate.

The White Sox are in dire need of a major winning streak to prevent being sellers as the deadline – and it could already be too late.

Per Jon Morosi of MLB.com, the Dodgers are interested in starting pitcher Lucas Giolito in hopes of bolstering their pitching staff for the playoffs.

At the moment the White Sox are a season-high 16 games under .500 at 38-54 after finishing the first half 2-7. Thanks to a division where the Guardians are leading with a 45-45 record, the team is “just” eight games behind the top spot.

They are 12.5 games back of the last AL Wild Card spot.

Getting back on track won’t be easy since they’ll start with nine games on the road, the first three coming against the MLB-leading Braves this weekend. Three more follow against the Mets next week, ending with a three-game series against the Twins in Minnesota.

They’ll have to find their rhythm and fast under manager first year manager Pedro Grifol, which they’ve yet to do this season. Starting pitcher Michael Kopech is back to start Friday night in Atlanta, but third baseman Yoan Moncada along with closer Liam Hendriks remained sidelined.

Center fielder Luis Robert, who sat out the All-Star Game with calf tightness, is in the White Sox lineup and will bat third against the Braves.

The Cubs record is better than the White Sox (42-47) but their situation standings-wise is about the same as the White Sox.

They’re seven games behind the Reds for first in the National League Central division, though they are closer in the Wild Card (6.5 games out).

Yet they’ll face the decision whether to buy or sell soon as they teeter on the brink of being a playoff contender or an outsider for a third-straight season. They’ll open up the second half with a ten-game homestand that begins with an interleague series against the Red Sox on Friday night at Wrigley Field with the Nationals (3 games) and Cardinals (4 games) to follow.

Still solidifying their new core, the Cubs could retain their current team without making any major moves or try to make an addition with a more robust farm system built over the last few years. On the opposite end, the Cubs could decide to deal a major player heading into the final year of a guaranteed contract.

Cody Bellinger had a mutual option for 2024 for $12 million while Marcus Stroman has a $21 million player option for next year and still seeks a long-term extension with the club.

Time will quickly tell what they along with the White Sox will do on August 1.