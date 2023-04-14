CHICAGO — Both Major League Baseball teams in Chicago are going to get a key player in their outfield back to start their respective series this weekend.

For the Cubs, it will be the first time one of their bigger stars will take the field in the 2023 season.

The Cubs have officially activated outfielder Seiya Suzuki off the 10-day IL ahead of their series with the Dodgers in Los Angeles. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/aCdtDaJ9Ui — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 14, 2023

After missing the majority of spring training and the first two weeks of the season, Seiya Suzuki is joining the Cubs on Friday as they start a three-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

He’s been sidelined with an oblique strain since February, which forced him not only to miss a lot of the team’s work in Arizona but also the World Baseball Classic for Japan.

Suzuki is in his second year with the Cubs the after making his debut with the team in 2022, posting a slash line of .262/.336/.433 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, and 46 RBI in 111 games.

In the corresponding move, infielder Miles Mastrobuoni was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Good And Bad News For The White Sox.

.

Outfielder Eloy Jimenez is back from the 10-day IL.

.

Third baseman Yoan Moncada goes to the 10-day IL (Lower Back Soreness), retroactive to April 11.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/SGU7z5TFwh — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 14, 2023

The White Sox got both good and bad news from their transactions on Friday, but at least one of their best young players only had a short stop on the injured list.

Outfielder Eloy Jimenez, who has been plagued by lengthy early season injuries the last two seasons, is back in the White Sox lineup on Friday after missing a week-and-a-half with a low-grade left hamstring strain.

He’s the designated hitter for the team as they start a three-game series against the Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday.

Unfortunately, third baseman Yoan Moncada will be exiting the lineup for at least a week as lower back soreness has put him on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 11. Off to a solid start in 2023, he was hitting .308 with four doubles, two homers, and five RBI in nine games this season.