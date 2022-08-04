CHICAGO – It’s another early August day full of stories both in and around Chicago sports, and like usual, it starts with baseball.

The Cubs had a bummer to begin their doubleheader with the Cardinals at Busch Stadium while the White Sox are heading to Texas to start a four-game series with the Rangers after a homestand win.

Brittney Griner’s verdict in her trial in Russia was reached as the Phoenix Mercury star was sentenced to nine years for drug possession and smuggling. Those in the WNBA and the Chicago Sky reacted to that and continued to show support for the eight-time All-Star.

The Bears had the day off at Halas Hall for training camp with the work starting up again on Friday. David Montgomery not only spoke up on the running backs but also his own struggles with mental health the last few years.

We have all those stories and more in this week’s edition of “The Afternoon Lineup” on WGN News Now on this Thursday evening. Chris Emma of 670 The Score makes an appearance to discuss what he’s seen out of the Bears during their first week of work in training camp.

Plus we’ll have a special edition of #WGNTBT as we look back on the best calls of Chicago sports that the late Vin Scully had in his legendary career.

