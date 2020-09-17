Cubs walk it off against Indians for second straight game

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 04: Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates in the dugout following his game winning home run during the eighth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on May 04, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez’s RBI single in the 10th inning lifted the Chicago Cubs to their fourth straight win, 3-2 over the Cleveland Indians, on Wednesday night in a game that was briefly delayed when a drone entered Wrigley Field and briefly landed on the outfield grass.

Automatic runner Ian Happ advanced to third when Kris Bryant greeted Phil Maton (2-2) with a groundball single to open the 10th.

After Anthony Rizzo was walked intentionally to load the bases, Maton fanned Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber. Then Báez’s liner to left scored Happ and sent the Indians to their eighth straight loss, their longest slide since June 2013.

The Cubs won their fourth straight and strengthened their grip on first place in the NL Central.

Oscar Mercado hit a solo shot off Jon Lester in the fifth to tie the game at 2.

Five Cubs relievers followed Lester with a scoreless inning each. Jason Adam (2-1) pitched the 10th.

Umpires hastily cleared the field when the small drone flew into the ballpark over the left-center bleachers as Contreras came to bat with with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.

After it landed, the blinking drone took off, hovered at about 100 feet, then pulled away and vanished into the night beyond the center-field scoreboard.

Following a 7-minute delay, Contreras resumed his at-bat and grounded out.

Aaron Civale allowed two runs on seven hits, leaving with runners at second and third and none out in the seventh. The right-hander hasn’t won since Aug. 19 and is 0-3 in his last five starts.

Lester yielded two runs on four hits in five innings in his second effective start following two rough ones.

The 36-year-old lefty settled in after struggling with his control in the first inning. Francisco Lindor, who walked to lead off the game, scored from third on a wild pitch.

The Cubs tied it in the second on Jason Heyward’s bloop single. Chicago moved ahead 2-1 in the fourth when Cameron Maybin’s infield single drove in Báez.