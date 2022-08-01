CHICAGO – With the team very much in a rebuild, the next 30 hours are expected to be quite active for Jed Hoyer and the Cubs’ front office.

A number of players are expected to be dealt by the deadline on Tuesday at 3 PM central time, and the first one of those came on Monday morning.

The Cubs have confirmed the trade of Scott Effross to the Yankees for pitcher Hayden Wesneski. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/roIh6nEOpn — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 1, 2022

The Cubs are sending relief pitcher Scott Effross to the Yankees for pitcher Hayden Wesneski, who is currently in the minor leagues.

A sixth-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, the starter is the seventh-ranked prospect in the Yankees’ system according to MLB.com and is currently at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In 19 starts this season, Wesneski is 6-7 with a 3.51 ERA with 83 strikeouts compared to 28 walks.

Effross is in his second season with the Cubs at the major league level after the team drafted him in the 15th round of the 2015 MLB Draft. In 44 innings this season, he has a 2.66 ERA with 50 strikeouts compared to 11 walks with a 1-4 record. This came after Effross made his major league debut in 2020, sporting an ERA of 3.68 in 14 games with 18 strikeouts compared to one walk.

In the final year of his contract, the Cubs still had team control for the reliever through the 2027 season, per SporTrac, which could make this trade a bit surprising for some. But the chance to acquire a young starter was one the Cubs couldn’t pass up as they continue a trade deadline that will likely shape the franchise for years to come.