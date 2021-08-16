Cubs to play Reds in next Field of Dreams game: reports

A stadium worker watches during warmups for a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CINCINNATI – Cubs fans don’t have a lot to look forward to these days after the trade deadline sell off, but at least one game next year should pique their interest.

According to multiple reports, the North Siders will square off with the Cincinnati Reds in next year’s Field of Dreams game.

Confirmed: It will be the #Cubs and #Reds in Field of Dreams sequel on Aug. 11, 2022 https://t.co/NLpYlDoA7G — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 17, 2021

It’s still not official, but David Ross kind of let the cat out of the bag last week during a pregame press conference.

The White Sox and Yankees were picked to play among the cornfields for the inaugural edition.

The made-for-TV event, delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had the billing as the first Major League Baseball game in this state that’s usually focused on college and community sports, spotlighted by presidential campaigns and fueled by the hog and grain industry.

Judge provided a pair of picture-perfect images, launching two long drives into the cornstalks. Tim Anderson hit the eighth homer of the game, a two-run liner in the ninth inning that lifted the White Sox over the Yankees in a 9-8 thriller.

Anderson delivered a Hollywood ending, too, circling the bases as fireworks exploded