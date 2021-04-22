Cubs Sweep Mets in Walk-off Fashion

Chicago Cubs’ Jason Heyward, second left, celebrates with his teammates after hitting a winning single against the New York Mets during the tenth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April, 22, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward had a game-ending, pinch-hit single in the 10th after Dan Winkler stranded the bases loaded in the top of the inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 4-3 Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Kris Bryant had two hits and two RBIs and Willson Contreras also drove in a run as Chicago beat the Mets for the seventh straight time dating to June 2019.

Pete Alonso homered for New York, which got a stellar outing from the bullpen until Edwin Díaz let in the automatic runner in the 10th.

Javier Báez, who made the last out in the ninth, started the 10th on second. Díaz (1-1) hit Matt Duffy with the first pitch to put two runners on, and David Bote sacrificed them to second and third. Pinch-hitter Eric Sogard was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Heyward then hit for Winkler and hit a sharp grounder into right field.

Winkler (1-0) walked consecutive batters to load the bases with one out in the 10th, but he got Dominic Smith to hit into an inning-ending double play.

The Cubs jumped on top with a three-run third. Contreras had an RBI single off the leg of starter Joey Lucchesi and Bryant added a two-run double.

Alonso’s two-run blast in the fourth trimmed the lead to 3-2. Michael Conforto nearly went back-to-back, but his drive to center hit off the top of the basket, and he settled for a double.

The Mets tied in the seventh on a pinch-hit double by J.D. Davis, scoring Jonathan Villar from first base.

Sean Reid-Foley relieved Lucchesi with three perfect innings, striking out four, and the Mets bullpen held Chicago to two hits and no runs over six innings before the 10th.