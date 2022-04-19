CHICAGO – Inevitably, there are at least a few nights like this for the Cubs every year at Wrigley Field.

There were snow flurries floating around the ballpark as temperatures hovered in the 30s with a brisk wind blowing on the north side. It wasn’t enough to postpone the game, which would have been difficult since their opponent doesn’t return to Wrigley for the rest of this season, but it wasn’t pretty miserable for those playing and watching.

Luckily for the home rooters, Cubs were able to heat up just in time to get out of this wintry spring evening with a victory.

An RBI single by Ian Happ in the seventh inning and a solo homer for Frank Schwindel in the eighth were enough to break a middle inning tie and give the Cubs a 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

The win improves the Cubs to 6-4 on the season as they prepare to face the Rays twice more this week.

After a rough start against the Pirates in his last outing, Kyle Hendricks was better as he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts compared to two walks. Patrick Wisdom got him a two-run lead with a two-run homer in the second inning, but Tampa Bay struck for runs in the fourth and fifth to even the game.

Happ and Schwindel would get that lead back, but it was Keegan Thompson who was the star as he kept the Rays off the board with 3 2/3 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed. The reliever also struck out five batters compared to one walk in getting his second win of the season as he’s yet to yield a run in 9 2/3 innings of work this season.

David Robertson only surrendered a walk in the ninth in picking up his fourth save of the season.