Cubs staying optimistic as they work during a lost weekend

CHICAGO – One of the constant themes which the Cubs have talked about since they opened their summer camp was their devotion to staying healthy during COVID-19.

David Ross complimented the team’s summer camp discipline when it came to social distancing and wearing masks, and that praise hasn’t stopped since the start of the regular season. Hence the Cubs have yet to have a positive COVID-19 test among their players since their workouts began in early July.

Yet they, like others in the MLB, can’t control what happens in opposing clubhouse. That truth came to the forefront for the team this weekend, when their series with the Cardinals was postponed after multiple COVID-19 positive tests.

It’s made for three unexpected days off and four in total when you factor in Monday’s scheduled off day. The Cubs have worked out at Wrigley Field on Saturday and Sunday, with a scrimmage on the latter, and and will do so again Monday before heading to Cleveland for a two-game series with the Indians.

It’s another wrinkle in a weird year in the midst of the pandemic, yet Ross says the team is keeping themselves focused and continuing to have a positive mindset despite the changes.

“Guys have been good. I think the fun part is we all get to come to work where we all feel super safe in this environment. So that’s a nice positive for us. Guys had really good energy at our workout today,” said Ross. “It would be really easy to not focus on a day like today; it was hot out there, and I think you get over an intrasquad atmosphere really fast with no noise. We didn’t have the crowd noise, no fans.

“Guys gave great energy, it was fun. Guys ran hard, ran the bases hard, had good at-bats, played good defense. I think we’re all holding up fine. I think the tricky part is off the field stuff. I think these guys have been hanging out a lot together and doing things together in enviornments they can control. So all of that is a positive.”

But the situation is concerning on a number of levels, starting with the health of the players who are doing what they can do to prevent catching and spreading COVID-19. For Ian Happ, the Cubs’ MLBPA representative, there is not scorn but concern for teams like the Cardinals or Marlins that are dealing with the outbreak.

“Guys that go through this, it’s a serious virus. It’s affecting the entire country and the entire world. So we’re thinking about their safety.” said Happ. “Obviously for us as the Cubs, we want to get our games in, we want to play our 60 games, get that done in a safe and healthy matter and work our way through that.”

Now comes the difficult part – playing multiple games in a short amount of time, which could happen if there are continued outbreaks on teams. The Cubs will have to make up the three games from this past weekend while the Cardinals have to make up 15 game.

This could mean multiple doubleheaders, which MLB has mandated will be two seven-inning contests. There’s also the possibility that some teams may not finish all their games, yet remain in playoff consideration.

Happ believes there are measures in place to help navigate the Cubs through this unusual time from now until the end of September.

“As far as competition and integrity, The league and the PA, the joint committee, is going to do everything they can to make sure those games get played and the teams are as healthy and safe as possible,” said Happ. “I think playing back-to-back-to-back doubleheaders, it’s gonna be difficult, but that’s why the went to seven innings, that’s why they’re expanding rosters to 29.

“There’s a lot of things that they’re putting in place throught the season to try to make sure that teams can get these in as safe as possible.”

It’s a challenge the Cubs face everyday, whether they are playing or not.