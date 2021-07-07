Cubs starter Jake Arrieta goes to the IL with hamstring tightness

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 06: Starting pitcher Jake Arrieta #49 of the Chicago Cubs delivers the ball against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on July 06, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – After another difficult performance in a start on Tuesday night, many were wondering what the immediate fate of Jake Arrieta would be as it concerns to his status on the Cubs’ roster.

Some wondered is the team might designate for assignment the 2015 NL Cy Young winner who hasn’t been able to find the success in Chicago in 2021 that he had in his previous spot.

For now, the club is going to give Arrieta some time to heal up.

The #Cubs today placed RHP Jake Arrieta on the 10-day IL with right hamstring tightness and recalled RHP Cory Abbott from @IowaCubs. pic.twitter.com/zcz81GDSMa — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 7, 2021

Today the starting pitcher went on the ten-day IL with right hamstring tightness with the Cubs calling up right-hander Cory Abbott to take his place on the roster. It’s the second time that Arrieta’s been on the IL this season, having gone on in early May with a right thumb abrasion.

In his first season back in Chicago since 2017, Arrieta is 5-9 with a 6.30 ERA, which would be the second-highest of his career if it holds for the rest of 2021. His last seven starts have been particularly difficult as he’s gone 0-4 with a 10.41 ERA, allowing 27 earned runs and eight homers with 25 strikeouts compared to 16 walks.

On Tuesday night, he was charged with seven runs on six hits in just 1 2/3 innings.