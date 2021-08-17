Cubs Snap 12 Game Losing Streak, Beat Reds 2-1

Chicago Cubs’ Rafael Ortega celebrates with teammates after scoring a run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Hendricks became the first 14-game winner in the majors, Ian Happ homered and the Chicago Cubs snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Hendricks (14-5) gave up three hits in six innings — the only big one a two-out homer by Nick Castellanos in the sixth — as Chicago won for the first time since Aug. 4 in Colorado. The Cubs are 3-15 since selling off their biggest stars at the trade deadline last month.

Frank Schwindel had a run-scoring double for the Cubs in the third, his sixth straight game with an extra-base hit. Happ homered to right field leading off the sixth, one of his three hits.

Cubs reliever Rowan Wick loaded the bases in the seventh but struck out Jonathan India before Adam Morgan came in from the bullpen and got Joey Votto to ground out.

Codi Heuer retired Cincinnati in order in the eighth and ninth for his second major league save and first this season.

Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez (8-4) gave up nine hits while striking out seven over 6 1/3 innings. He won his previous four starts.