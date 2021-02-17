Cubs sign Pedro Strop to minor league deal: report

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs are giving a fan favorite a chance to come back to the North Side.
According to multiple reports, Pedro Strop signed a one-year minor league deal Wednesday.
Strop’s invitation to camp doesn’t guarantee him a spot on the big league roster, but he could bolster the Cubs bullpen with his 12 years of experience.
The 36-year-old righty pitched in just four games for Cincinnati last season. Prior to his short stint with the Reds, Strop spent seven seasons at Wrigley, compiling a 21-24 record with 29 saves, 425 strikeouts and a 2.90 ERA.