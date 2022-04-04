MESA, AZ – For a third-straight season, the Cubs will have the honor of opening up their regular season at the “Friendly Confines.”

Those who are going to the first three contests against the Brewers know what pitchers they’ll see for the contests at Wrigley Field.

After announcing that Kyle Hendricks will be the Opening Day starter this weekend, manager David Ross said that Justin Steele will start in the second game of the year on Friday with newly signed pitcher Marcus Stroman getting the call on Saturday.

There has not been a decision made for the starter for the finale against Milwaukee on Sunday.

The decision on Hendricks wasn’t as much of a surprise since he’s had the honor of kicking off the season the previous two years and it the most experienced starter on the Cubs. Hendricks went 14-7 in 2021 but saw a spike in ERA, which was a career-high 4.77 with 131 strikeouts compared to 44 walks.

In his 2021 Opening Day start against the Pirates, Hendricks went just three innings, allowing three runs on three hits with four strikeouts compared to three walks. This was much different than his first opener in 2020 when he pitched a complete-game shutout of the Brewers at Wrigley Field with nine strikeouts and just three hits allowed.

Steele will make his tenth major league start on Friday with the previous nine coming in his rookie season of 2021, with all of them coming after the trade deadline selloff in July. Also appearing as a reliever, the left-hander was 4-4 with a 4.26 ERA with 59 strikeouts compared to 27 walks.

Fans will eagerly await Saturday as Stroman, who has already become a fan favorite, take the mound wearing the Cubs’ uniform for the first time in a regular season game. The right-handed pitcher made an MLB-high 33 starts in 2021 with the Mets and sported a 3.02 ERA with 158 strikeouts compared to 44 walks.

In an intrasquad game on Sunday, Stroman threw 85 pitches and allowed just a single hit with eight strikeouts to one walk.