MESA, AZ. – In two weeks and a day, he’ll be making his first regular season start for the Cubs at the “Friendly Confines.”

It will be an exciting moment for Seiya Suzuki on April 7th as he makes his debut in Major League Baseball after an incredible career in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan against the Brewers in Chicago. It will be just as thrilling for fans of the team at Wrigley Field, who are eager to see what the Cubs’ biggest free agent acquisition of the offseason will be able to do.

Both will get the chance to first see that coming up on Friday, when Suzuki plays for the first time in the Cactus League.

On Wednesday morning, manager David Ross said that the outfielder will start in right against the Rockies that day at Sloan Park in Mesa at 3:05 PM CST. It’s arguably the most anticipated debut of the Cubs’ limited spring training schedule, which was reduced due to the 99-day lockout.

That will be another chapter in what’s been a rather joyous union between the team and the five-time NPB All-Star, who is a lifetime.315 hitter with 182 homers and 562 RBI.

“They’re obviously a really, very good team and just their passion to get me on this team was something that really took me by heart,” said Suzuki through an interpreter in his first news conference last Friday.

Suzuki was on the Cubs’ radar this offseason since he was viewed as a player who could help the franchise begin a new era. The majority of the core from the team’s 2016 World Series championship team was traded away at the 2021 deadline due to a number of expiring contract.

The outfielder not only fills a need but provides the team a potential star to which they can build around as they continue to develop young players under president Jed Hoyer, general manager Carter Hawkins, and Ross.

Certainly Suzuki offers them a player to help them do that, considering he was named to six “Best Nine” teams in NPB, won five Gold Gloves, and has also won the batting title twice, including 2021.

“We prepared a lot of research in anticipation of his posting,” said Hoyer. “All that research came back about how much he loves the game and how obsessive he is with continually improving in all areas. He’s also incredibly popular with his teammates.”

The effort to get Suzuki to Chicago began before the lockout and continued after it, including a major presentation by the Cubs in trying to sell him the idea of playing in Chicago. That included a few videos that were produced to highlight the club and city, which appeared to have paid off.

“I was watching the videos at home and I was about to cry,” said Suzuki. “Everything was good with what they presented to me and it really took my heart away.”

They brougth him to Chicago, where he’ll take a smaller stage for the first time on Friday before stepping onto the biggest stage on April 7th.