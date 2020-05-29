Cubs pitcher Jeremy Jeffress brings food truck to front lines

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Jeremy Jeffress has a lot more to offer the Cubs bullpen than just his arm.

“I’m going to bring power, respect. It’s going to be so serious. What I’m looking to get out of the Chicago Cubs is a championship because I know we can win. It’s a proven fact. We should expect nothing less than a championship, honestly.”

While the Cubs new reliever stays hungry for a World Series title, he’s feeding his appetite for the culinary arts inside his seafood food truck.

“When I first started it was just an investment,” Jeffress explained. “I did have a team running it for me outside of Miller Park. It was going great. The fans loved it. People loved it. Everybody enjoyed the food. It was pretty much a part around the truck every day.”

Jeffress lives in Arizona and when the COVID-19 pandemic started, he started serving a bigger cause.

JJ’s Bread and Butter is now parked outside of Banner Health’s Hospital in Phoenix, dishing out meals for health care workers on the front lines.

“They’re just ecstatic. They greatly appreciate it. A lot of people don’t see a lot of seafood out here in Arizona. To see seafood and for them to have a good day of lunch, a good break from all the things they deal with throughout the day, to come out and have a little break and have fun – it really opened up their hearts.”

Banner Health has a special place in Jeffress’ heart. The doctors and nurses there help treat his epilepsy.

“It’s kind of hard to show your appreciation. You want to still get out there. I feel like this is the best way for me.”

Jeffress hopes when this is all over, he can set up shop outside of Wrigley Field.