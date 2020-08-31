Cubs pick up Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin: report

CHICAGO – Bullpen help is on its way to the Cubs clubhouse.

According to multiple reports, the Diamondbacks are unloading lefty reliever Andrew Chafin, who has been on the injured list since August 19th with a left finger sprain.

Cubs have been hunting for a left-handed reliever to go alongside Kyle Ryan and get it in Chafin, who has had a rough year but for the last three years has been very reliable. https://t.co/i3ZiUw7T14 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 31, 2020

Chafin’s numbers are down this year. The 30-year-old southpaw is sporting a 8.10 ERA in just 11 appearances.

Historically, he’s fared a lot better in the desert, finishing last season with a 3.76 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 18 walks in 77 games.

Chafin is a welcomed addition to the pen, sliding alongside Kyle Ryan and newly-acquired Josh Osich as the only left-handed relief pitchers once Jose Quintana moves back to the starting rotation.