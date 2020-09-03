Cubs partner with DraftKings to pursue Wrigleyville sportsbook

CHICAGO – It’s a safe bet Wrigleyville will have a sportsbook soon.

The Cubs are joining forces with DraftKings in a multiyear partnership announced Thursday. The Action Network reports the deal is in the ballpark of $100 million.

“An increasing number of sports fans want to integrate sports betting into their game experience, and we’re excited to be one of the first to engage in developing a retail sportsbook at a professional sports venue,” said Crane Kenney, Cubs President of Business Operations.

“This is truly a historic moment, as we are thrilled to align with the renowned Chicago Cubs franchise and iconic Wrigley Field to provide sports bettors in Chicago with a revolutionary sports betting experience,” said Matt Kalish, Co-founder and President, DraftKings North America. “As two organizations that share a mutual passion for innovation and a commitment to excellence, we look forward to working in collaboration with the Cubs, an organization steeped in tradition, and making our presence felt in and around Wrigleyville.”

According to DraftKings, the agreement includes a plan to pursue a sportsbook inside the Friendly Confines or nearby Wrigley Field with online access available in the surrounding area.

The retail sportsbook would require approval by the City of Chicago.