Cubs’ outfielders have a historic power surge in win over the Reds

CINCINNATI – Nothing like a little power to shake off a frustrating loss. In fact, the Cubs’ outfield showed their prowess for the homer in historic fashion on Sunday afternoon.

For the first time in Major League Baseball history, three starting outfielders on the same team hit multiple homers in the same game.

Ian Happ, Jason Heyward, and Kyle Schwarber each had two homers in the Cubs’ 10-1 win over the Reds at Great American Ballpark on Sunday. This came after the team blew a one-run final inning lead in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday night, losing 6-5.

David Ross’ team finished with a split in the four-game weekend series in Cincinnati.

Schwarber and Heyward hit a home run in the fourth inning, each solo shots, then Happ hit a two-run homer in the fifth. Heyward added his second homer of the day in the sixth inning and Happ got a solo homer in the seventh.

In the ninth inning, Schwarber finished off the power display with a 444-foot grand slam. The trio’s efforts were backed up by a strong pitching effort by the Cubs despite starter Tyler Chatwood leaving in the third inning with elbow discomfort. Jose Quintana pitched three innings out of the bullpen to get his first win of the year.