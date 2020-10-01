Cubs, Marlins Game 2 postponed due to weather

CHICAGO – The Cubs will play at least another day.

The North Siders elimination game with the Marlins has been postponed due to rain in the forecast.

“Today’s scheduled Game 2 of the Wild Card Series between the host Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins has been postponed due to forecasted inclement conditions, Major League Baseball announced today.”

Game 2 is now scheduled for Friday at 1:08 p.m. at Wrigley Field, unless it is the only game of the day. In that case, first pitch moves to 6:08 p.m.

Earlier this season, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was critical of Major League Baseball’s indecisiveness when it came to calling a game.

Player safety? @mlb let’s sit around for 8 plus hours inside the clubhouse.. I’m sure I can find that somewhere in the 113 page player safety protocol. — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) July 30, 2020

Yu Darvish was slated to start Thursday against Sixto Sanchez.