Cubs make it two in a row over the Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Javier Baez hit a three-run home run and Kyle Hendricks pitched one-run ball over six innings Wednesday night to lead the Chicago Cubs to an 8-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Baez connected in the fourth inning to put Chicago in front 3-1. The blast carried 443 feet to the back set of bleachers in left-center field and came one pitch after Nick Tropeano relieved starter Joe Musgrove.

Hendricks (4-4) scattered six hits to go with six strikeouts and two walks. He had been winless in his previous three starts.

Anthony Rizzo added a two-run single in the seventh and the Cubs scored three times in the eighth to make it 8-2. Willson Contreras doubled in a run and the other two scored on a fielding error by shortstop Kevin Newman.

Contreras finished with three hits.

The Pirates’ runs came on homers by Colin Moran in the second inning and Anthony Alford in the seventh.

Moran hit a line drive 450 feet over the right-center field stands. Alford had ihis first home run for the Pirates, who claimed him off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays last week.

Musgrove (0-4) went three-plus innings after being activated from the injured list prior to the game. He gave up three hits, struck out four and walked none while being limited to 46 pitches.

Musgrove had been sidelined by right triceps inflammation since Aug. 5.

The NL Central-leading Cubs won their third straight game and the Pirates lost their third in a row.

The start of the game was delayed one hour and 11 minutes because of rain.