PITTSBURGH – While expectations weren’t terribly high for the 2022 Cubs that are caught in the middle of rebuilding and retooling, at least fans figured they’d be third in their division.

The Pirates and the Reds were both expected to struggle, so the question for the north siders is whether the group as currently constructed in the post-core trade era could do over the course of 162 games to compete in the National League Central.

But at the moment, the Cubs find themselves behind Pittsburgh and just ahead of Cincinnati, as a “June Swoon” along with two blowouts by the Pirates have the Cubs getting close to the bottom of all of Major League Baseball.

A 7-1 loss was their third-straight defeat and 13th in their last 15 games as they now fall to 25-43 on the season. After snapping a ten-game losing streak against the Braves with wins on Friday and Saturday, the Cubs have now dropped their last three contests by a combined score of 25-2.

David Ross’ team is now the fourth-worst in all of Major League Baseball as they sit 1 1/2 games ahead of the Reds and Nationals while being 2 1/2 games ahead of the Athletics, who are last in the league. Right now the team is 5-14 in the month and could be on track for their first June without double-digit wins in 16 years.

In 2006, the Cubs went 9-18 in the month and went on to finish with a 66-96 record in their final season under manager Dusty Baker.

There is still plenty of time for the team to turn things around for this season, but at the moment, they are sinking fast towards the bottom of the league as a difficult campaign continues.