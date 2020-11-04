Cubs infielders Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez snag Gold Gloves

CHICAGO – The Cubs infield snagged two Gold Glove awards Tuesday.

Anthony Rizzo joins Mark Grace as the only first baseman in franchise history to win the honor four times. Rizzo won in 2019, 2018 and 2016, when he was also honored with the Platinum Glove Award for the entire National League.

Hard to believe given his prowess in the field, but Javier Baez picked up a Gold Glove for the first time in his career. El Mago is just the third Cubs shortstop to earn the honor.

The Cubs have won at least one Gold Glove in five-straight seasons. Willson Contreras, Kyle Hendricks, Jason Heyward, Nico Hoerner and Alec Mills were the North Siders’ five other finalists.