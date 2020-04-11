Cubs’ Ian Happ and White Sox Lucas Giolito to take part in ‘MLB The Show’ video game tournament

CHICAGO – Right now, its anyone’s guess as to when real baseball might return this spring or summer. Maybe it’s in home cities, Florida, or Arizona, but the delay for the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t appear to be close to ending soon.

So unable to compete in reality, Major League Baseball is turning to a virtual tournament to keep fans and players engaged the next few weeks.

MLB, @MLB_PLAYERS

& Sony Interactive Entertainment have announced the creation of the MLB The Show Players League, the first-ever competitive @MLBTheShow league solely featuring Major Leaguers.



Games start tonight. More details: https://t.co/pMXYrMqTAe



Here are the 30 players: pic.twitter.com/i2ISX393s6 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 10, 2020

The league announced on Friday that one player from each team will take part in a “The Show 2020” video game league that scheduled to take place through the rest of April.

In this tournament, the Cubs will be represented by outfielder Ian Happ and the White Sox by starting pitcher Lucas Giolito.

Over the next three weeks, they along with the other players in the league will take part in 29 three-inning games. The top eight players will advance to the playoffs, which consist of a Division, League, and World Series.

The first two rounds will be a best-of-three series with the World Series a best-of-five showcase. Each player in the tournament will make a $5,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club in their city with the winning player giving $25,000 to that organization.

I’m hyped to be representing the @whitesox in the @MLBTheShow Player’s League. I’ll be streaming on twitch later this afternoon while grinding and practicing. Throw it a follow at https://t.co/acKtBpwg0V and stop by later to give me all your tips and tricks! 😜 — Lucas Giolito (@LGio27) April 10, 2020

Giolito is scheduled to begin on Sunday night at 8 PM, with his games along with the others being scheduled on the MLB’s social media platforms including their Twitch account. He’ll face Luke Jackson of the Braves, Bo Bichette of the Blue Jays, Ryne Stanek of the Marlins, and Jeff McNeil of the Mets in a quartet of three-inning games.

Happ will start his play on Monday, facing Blake Snell of the Rays, Cole Tucker of the Pirates, Matt Carpenter of the Cardinals, and Tommy Kahnle of the Yankees.