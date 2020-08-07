Cubs’ Friday game in St. Louis postponed after another Cardinals player tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, MO – JULY 29: Kyle Hendricks #28 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on July 29, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Even with their COVID-19 positive tests on the roster and with staff, the Cardinals were still hoping to face the Cubs as scheduled this weekend in St. Louis.

But now at least the first game won’t happen.

Here is the MLB's official statement on the postponement of the Cubs-Cardinals game tonight at Busch Stadium. Again, it says nothing about Saturday or Sunday's game, so for now they are both on. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Sd2njCUcJJ — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 7, 2020

On Friday afternoon, the clubs confirmed that the game scheduled for that night has been postponed due to a player on the Cardinals testing positive. There is no word on whether Saturday or Sunday’s game will be postponed as well.

Due to an outbreak of COVID-19 on their roster and staff, the Cardinals haven’t played a game since July 29th. Friday will be their ninth-consecutive contest that’s been postponed since multiple tests came back positive – four in Milwaukee, four in Detroit, and now the game with the Cubs.

This also marks the first time that David Ross’ team has had a game postponed due to a situation concerning COVID-19.

We are aware that Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong, Junior Fernández, Rangel Ravelo, Edmundo Sosa and Kodi Whitley have tested positive for COVID-19.



All six individuals made the decision to grant permission in order to release this information. pic.twitter.com/tqjcG6SNx0 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 4, 2020

The Cardinals are one of the teams that’s been hit the hardest by a COVID-19 outbreak, joining the Marlins who had a number of games canceled as well. Included in the list of positive tests for players were veteran St. Louis players Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong.