Cubs’ Friday game in St. Louis postponed after another Cardinals player tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – Even with their COVID-19 positive tests on the roster and with staff, the Cardinals were still hoping to face the Cubs as scheduled this weekend in St. Louis.
But now at least the first game won’t happen.
On Friday afternoon, the clubs confirmed that the game scheduled for that night has been postponed due to a player on the Cardinals testing positive. There is no word on whether Saturday or Sunday’s game will be postponed as well.
Due to an outbreak of COVID-19 on their roster and staff, the Cardinals haven’t played a game since July 29th. Friday will be their ninth-consecutive contest that’s been postponed since multiple tests came back positive – four in Milwaukee, four in Detroit, and now the game with the Cubs.
This also marks the first time that David Ross’ team has had a game postponed due to a situation concerning COVID-19.
The Cardinals are one of the teams that’s been hit the hardest by a COVID-19 outbreak, joining the Marlins who had a number of games canceled as well. Included in the list of positive tests for players were veteran St. Louis players Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong.