Cubs Fall to Rockies 13-6

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, right, argues with home plate umpire Adam Hamari after Hamari ejected him for arguing over balls and strikes in the second inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a grand slam, Kyle Freeland got his first win in more than a month and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 13-6 on Tuesday night.

Freeland (2-6) pitched five innings and earned his first win since June 28 before being removed with a left foot contusion. He was hit by a line drive with one out in the fifth, finished the inning and was replaced after throwing warmup pitches in the sixth. He allowed two runs on four hits and struck out five.

Sam Hilliard also homered and C.J. Cron had three hits and three RBIs for the Rockies.

Ian Happ homered for the Cubs, who played most of the game without manager David Ross, who was ejected in the second inning by home plate umpire Adam Hamari. Hamari had issued a warning to Ross when Patrick Wisdom was batting, and then Ross started yelling after a strike call on the first pitch to Happ.

Hamari tossed him and Ross came out to argue with Hamari before heading to the Cubs clubhouse.

The exchange briefly inspired Chicago, which scored its first run in the second. Díaz put Colorado ahead in the bottom of the second with his first career grand slam, the seventh by the Rockies this season.

Happ hit a solo homer in the fourth, his 11th, but Hilliard’s three-run shot in the Rockies’ half of the inning, made it 7-2.

Chicago starter Zach Davies (6-8) allowed seven runs on six hits in four inning.

Colorado opened it up in the sixth off reliever Michael Rucker. Hilliard hit an RBI double, Raimel Tapia had an RBI single and Cron drove in two more with a bases-loaded single. Cron added an RBI single in the eighth.