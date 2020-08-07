Cubs’ weekend series in St. Louis is postponed: Reports

ST. LOUIS, MO – JULY 29: Kyle Hendricks #28 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on July 29, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Even with their COVID-19 positive tests on the roster and with staff, the Cardinals were still hoping to face the Cubs as scheduled this weekend in St. Louis.

But now it appears that will not happen on Friday or the rest of the weekend.

Confirmed: Cubs-Cardinals weekend series postponed. Cubs to fly home tonight. Next scheduled to play Tuesday in Cleveland. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) August 7, 2020

Per Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago, the Cubs’ entire weekend series against the Cardinals has been postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is the MLB's official statement on the postponement of the Cubs-Cardinals game tonight at Busch Stadium. Again, it says nothing about Saturday or Sunday's game, so for now they are both on. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Sd2njCUcJJ — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 7, 2020

Earlier in the day, the clubs confirmed that the game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to a player on the Cardinals testing positive. There has been no official confirmation that the entire series has been postponed.

Due to an outbreak of COVID-19 on their roster and staff, the Cardinals haven’t played a game since July 29th. By Sunday, it will be their 11th consecutive contest that’s been postponed since multiple tests came back positive – four in Milwaukee, four in Detroit, and now three games with the Cubs.

This also marks the first time that David Ross’ team has had a game postponed due to a situation concerning COVID-19.

We are aware that Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong, Junior Fernández, Rangel Ravelo, Edmundo Sosa and Kodi Whitley have tested positive for COVID-19.



All six individuals made the decision to grant permission in order to release this information. pic.twitter.com/tqjcG6SNx0 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 4, 2020

The Cardinals are one of the teams that’s been hit the hardest by a COVID-19 outbreak, joining the Marlins who had a number of games canceled as well. Included in the list of positive tests for players were veteran St. Louis players Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong.