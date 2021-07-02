Cubs Drop 7th in a Row, 2-1 Reds

Chicago Cubs’ Alec Mills throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds handed the Chicago Cubs their seventh straight loss with a 2-1 victory Friday night.

Cincinnati also got a strong performance from Sonny Gray, who struck out eight in five innings in his first big league start since June 8. He had been sidelined by a strained right groin.

Gray allowed one run and five hits before five relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Josh Osich (1-0) got one out for the win, and Heath Hembree worked the ninth for his second save.

Ian Happ singled for Chicago with two out in the ninth, but pinch-hitter Rafael Ortega struck out swinging for the final out.

