Cubs Drop 10th in a Row, Fall 13-3 to Phillies

CHICAGO (AP) — Odúbel Herrera hit a three-run homer, and the Philadelphia Phillies went deep five times while handing the Chicago Cubs their 10th straight loss with a 13-3 romp on Monday night.

Andrew Knapp, Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins and Alec Brohm also connected.

The Cubs remained winless since Zach Davies and three relievers combined to no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24. They also extended their worst losing streak since a 12-game slide in May 2012.

Herrera’s drive against reliever Kohl Stewart capped a six-run eighth that broke open a 4-2 game. Brohm also drew a bases-loaded walk and two more came in when third baseman Eric Sogard misplayed Ronald Torreyes’ grounder.

Knapp connected leading off the third and Gregorius added a solo shot against Davies in the fourth. Hoskins and Brohm went back to back in the ninth.

Andrew McCutchen had three hits and scored two runs. He delivered a tiebreaking double in the sixth, and the Phillies scored twice in the inning after Cubs manager David Ross got ejected by plate umpire Nic Lentz following a heated argument.

Ross came out of the dugout after Bryce Harper led off with a walk against reliever Rex Brothers (2-2). First base umpire Joe West got between him and Lentz before Ross left the field. The ejection was Ross’ third this season and fourth in two years managing the Cubs.

McCutchen then drove him in with a line-drive double to left and scored one out later on Hoskins’ single off Keegan Thompson, making it 4-2.

Matt Moore went four innings, allowing two runs and four hits. Connor Brogdon (5-2) worked a perfect fifth and sixth.

The Cubs (42-43) fell below .500 for the first time since they were 19-20 in mid-May. They have gone from being tied with Milwaukee for the NL Central lead following the combined no-no to third in the division and 8 1/2 games back of the first-place Brewers when play began on Monday.

Javier Báez smacked his 19th home run and an RBI double. Jake Marisnick also homered.

Davies gave up two runs and four hits over five innings.