CHICAGO — Since it’s become a tradition for the club for four decades, it’s more of a matter of when than if the Cubs’ annual winter gathering of fans will be held in a given year.

On Wednesday, the team made it official, setting the dates for the team’s 2024 fan convention.

The Cubs have announced that they’ll hold their 2024 fan convention January 12-14 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

Hotel packages go on sale to the general public on Thursday at Noon.

The team will once again host the event at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, 301 E North Water Street, doing so from January 12-14, 2024.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase hotel packages for the event starting on Thursday, August 10 beginning at Noon central time on the team’s website. Season ticket holders will have a presale opportunity at 10 a.m. central time on the same day.

Weekend passes for the event, according to the Cubs, will be available at a later date.

In 2024, a number of familiar events will return to the convention, including multiple autograph sessions, panel discussions with present and past members of the team, along with “Cubs Bingo.” The full schedule for the event is typically released in December.

This is the second-straight year the team is hosting the event after it was paused for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cubs were able to hold a convention in January 2020, about six weeks before the shutdown due to the virus.

Started in 1986 as a way to get fans excited a few weeks ahead of the start of spring training for the team in Arizona, the Sheraton Grand Chicago has served as the host for the event since 2013.

It was previously held for a number of years at the Chicago Hilton and Towers.