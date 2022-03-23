CHICAGO – One of the key parts of a year for a team’s front office is coming to terms with players on their contracts for the upcoming season.

That time has come this week for both the Cubs and the White Sox.

The Cubs came to terms with 28 players that are in their first three years of major league service, announcing the signings on Wednesday.

Outfielder Ian Happ, who is eligible for arbitration, reportedly agreed to a $6.85 million deal for the 2022 season, though the club has yet to confirm it.

Meanwhile, the White Sox came to agreements with 21 players not eligible for arbitration and two that are: Outfielder Adam Engel ($2 million) and pitcher Reynaldo Lopez ($2.625 million).

At the moment, however, each team has a major player whom they’ll have to go to arbitration to reach a deal.

White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito is in that category after coming very close to a deal without it. The pitcher told reporters in Glendale, including Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times, that the separation between the sides was only $50,000 at one point in the negotiations and they are now $200,000 apart.

Giolito is entering his fifth full season at the MLB level with the White Sox (he pitched in six games with the Nationals in 2016 & seven for the White Sox in 2017). He went 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA with 201 strikeouts compared to 52 walks in 178 2/3 innings pitched.

Willson Contreras is in the same boat with the Cubs after he failed to reach a contract agreement in 2022 and will now head to arbitration. The catcher is entering his sixth full season with the Cubs (played 76 games & playoffs in 2016) and is arguably the best remaining player from the championship team six years ago.

His future with the Cubs is certainly up in the air as he continues on without a long-term contract with the club. The two-time All-Star his .237/.340/.438 with 21 homers and 57 RBI in 128 games during the 2021 season that featured major roster turnover at the trade deadline