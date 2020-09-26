Cubs catcher Willson Contreras launches epic bat flip

CHICAGO – Willson Contreras unleashed a monster home run Friday night, but the bat flip may have outdone it.

Contreras flung his bat so high in the air after launching a three-run bomb to right that at one camera angle it appeared to be on the same plane as the ball itself.

"May your bats fly as high as your dreams.

– Michael Scott"

It was a much-needed moonshot with the division lead dwindling and the offense sputtering.

The Cubs scored more runs off Dylan Cease in the first four innings of round two of the Crosstown Series with the White Sox than they had in the past three games combined, teeing off on their former prospect for three homers and five earned.