Cubs catcher Willson Contreras finds a unique way to get in some batting practice

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 13: Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs drops his bat after hitting a three run home run in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on July 13, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – With Major League Baseball’s 2020 spring training and regular season on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and access to workout facilities limited, players are getting creative when it comes to training.

Count Willson Contreras in that group of athletes, because he found a unique way to get in batting practice.

My brother and I just figure out how to stay ready for 2020 🔥🔥🔥#CORONAQUARENTINE pic.twitter.com/FCoS4Lvuxz — Willson Contreras (@WContreras40) March 20, 2020

With some help from his brother, the Cubs’ catcher was able to take some swings in his driveway this week thanks to the use of an air gun.

It’s firing what appears to be wiffle balls towards the garage door, Contreras was getting a few cuts in on a clear day in Arizona.

The catcher’s fifth-year with the Cubs has been delayed until mid-May at the very earliest, as Major League Baseball continues to adhere to the CDC’s advice not to hold events over 50 people for eight weeks.

Spring training sites for the teams, like the one in Mesa for the Cubs, does remain open for the moment. No organized team activities are allowed to take place.