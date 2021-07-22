Cubs can’t finish the rally right in a loss to the Cardinals

ST LOUIS, MO – JULY 21: Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates after hitting a walk-off single against the Chicago Cubs in the tenth inning at Busch Stadium on July 21, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – For a second-straight game, it looked like the Cubs had saved their best for late. Instead, it ended up being second-to-last.

While the club was able to make up a deficit in the ninth inning against the Cardinals Wednesday at Busch Stadium, just as they did on Tuesday, they couldn’t get the ending right.

After tying the game in the ninth, a base running error kept them from scoring in the tenth, and St. Loius took advantage. Yadier Molina’s double to right off Craig Kimbrel plated the winning run for the Cardinals in a 3-2 victory.

Gone was the shot for the Cubs to get a second-straight victory, and instead the team looks to split the series at Busch Stadium Thursday night.

Starting pitchers ruled the day for both teams, with the Cubs only getting one run off Adam Wainwright in the third inning. Kyle Hendricks held the Cardinals down till the seventh, but he allowed an RBI double to Harrison Bader before leaving the game in favor of Andrew Chafin.

Inheriting a runner at second, Dylan Carlson doubled to bring home a run that was charged to Hendricks as St. Louis took a 2-0 lead.

As the had on Tuesday, when they erased a 6-1 deficit in the ninth inning with six-run frame, the Cubs tied the game again as Eric Sogard’s double with two outs plated Nico Hoerner to tie it at two.

After Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth, Javier Baez started the tenth with a single that moved Anthony Rizzo to third. But the first baseman had a forgettable moment when Ian Happ grounded into what looked like an RBI double play to shortstop Edmundo Sosa. Instead of coming straight home, he hesitated and was caught in a rundown and eventually tagged out.

After Patrick Wisdom was intentionally walked, Robinson Chirinos flew out to end the inning.

Kimbrel allowed a walk then struck out Tyler O’Neill, but would surrender the walk-off hit to Molina bringing in Paul Goldschmidt for the winning run, as another late win wasn’t in the cards.