Cubs cancel team activities through Monday; will deep clean training facility

MESA, Ariz. – After their spring training games were halted and the start of the regular season backed up two weeks, the Cubs have decided to shut things down in Mesa for a couple of days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team announced that they have canceled all team activities through Monday, March 16th as the players association discusses what the next steps will be.

Also, the Nike Performance Center will be closed on Friday so that it may undergo a deep clean. The Cubs pointed out that this not a reaction to someone possibly having or coming in contact with someone who has the coronavirus.

These actions come during an unprecedented 48 hours where most sports around the globe have completely shut down during the pandemic. The Cubs were scheduled to open the season in Milwaukee on March 26th, but that will now be pushed back.

Illinois governor JB Pritzker said on Thursday that he’s halting all major sports events in the state till May 1st.

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts released a statement soon after the announcement from the governor.



“The health and wellness of our fans, players and associates is our team’s top priority. In light of rapidly changing developments resulting from the coronavirus, we believe Major League Baseball’s decision is in the best interests of the safety and well-being of the public and the game of baseball,” said Ricketts. “While our hope is to play baseball at Wrigley Field soon, we will continue to work in close coordination with Major League Baseball, as well as with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and their administrations to ensure that we make the best decisions to protect public health and safety.

“In the meantime, Major League Baseball is preparing a variety of contingency plans in concert with clubs regarding the 2020 regular season schedule and will be offering updates as soon as possible.”