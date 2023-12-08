CHICAGO — With millions coming off the books, an elite new manager and heavy expectations to get back on top of the NL Central — now is the time for the Cubs to have their best offseason since landing Jon Lester.

It’s also not every offseason where one of the greatest athletes ever is available along with former all-stars on teams looking to dump salary.

If you’re also an obsessed Cubs fan constantly refreshing social media for Shohei Ohtani rumors, you’ve probably seen several reports casting doubt on the North Siders as true finalists.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Friday that Ohtani’s decision is “imminent.”

While potentially not getting a generational talent like Shohei hurts badly, Jed and company likely will be very aggressive this offseason to give new manager Craig Counsell a playoff-contending roster as top prospects will start to be on the cusp.

The holes the club may hope to fill will be adding a left-handed bat, everyday corner infielders, a starting pitcher and bullpen help. With Jason Heyward’s contract and more now off the books, the team has indicated they have the financial resources to spend big.

It’s not just their words, it’s their actions. The Cubs were able to secretly-court and sign Counsell from Milwaukee and then made him the highest-paid manager in MLB history with a $40 million, five-year deal.

As we did at the trade deadline predicting Candelario for Herz, let’s take a look at a realistic roadmap this offseason to get the Cubs back at the top of the division.

Re-sign Cody Bellinger

“It’s Different Here” was a recent Cubs’ marketing slogan, but it’s actually true.

Bellinger’s hard work and the North Siders’ hitting infrastructure helped get the 28-year-old back to MVP form this year.

Even with missing a month after banging up against the wall in Houston, Bellinger hit over 25 home runs (26), nearly 100 RBIs (97), while swiping 20 bags and hitting .307.

The Scott Boras client was finally healthy from a dislocated shoulder he suffered in 2020.

“Scott Boras client” are the key words here though. The mega-agent is known for holding out to get his clients the most money possible. After reported suitor the Yankees traded for Juan Soto, the Cubs likely remain in the mix for a reunion.

Due to the injury history, having Bellinger be the everyday first basemen could give the Cubs the best defensive infield in baseball. More on that later.

Projected contract: 7 years, $230 million.

Chicago Cubs’ Cody Bellinger watches his two-run single during the sixth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, Sep. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Sign Blake Snell

The Cubs and every big market team have been pretty much connected to Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Japanese ace pitcher is 25, scouts drool over him and he posted mind-blowing numbers overseas.

Jed Hoyer is known for running a more risk-adverse front office compared to Theo Epstein. If this team was not loaded with starting pitching prospects, they likely would be more interested in giving a small-frame pitcher like Yamamoto way over $200 million.

Snell, 31, provides a proven alternative coming off his second Cy Young Award and provides the club more financial ammo for a high-profile addition next offseason or taking on salary at the deadline.

Enough about future payrolls though, Snell is straight up filthy with one of the best curveballs in the game (.079 batting average against, .140 slugging).

Since the pandemic, he’s taken about a run off his ERA each year which shows that he’s found the same form that won him his first CY Young in 2023.

The best part? Recently, he’s been a reverse split guy — squaring off against righties slightly better than the common lefty on lefty.

Projected contract: 5 years, $150 million.

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell winds up during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Trade for Emmanuel Clase

This could be a mini “buy low” situation for the Cubs with Clase’s ERA ballooning to 3.22 after being untouchable in ’22 and ’21 (1.36 and 1.29 ERA). Hoyer rolled the dice at the deadline by only acquiring Jose Cuas for the ‘pen and that imploded in his face by missing the playoffs by just a game.

A playoff team needs a legitimate closer and with reports of Cleveland being opened for business, a groundballer who throws a 99 mph cutter while not walking guys always checks the boxes.

Projected trade: SP Drew Gray (15th rated prospect), Brennan Davis (19th), Caleb Kilian (23rd) for Clase.

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 18: Emmanuel Clase #48 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates his team’s 4-1 win against the Detroit Tigers in game two of a doubleheader at Progressive Field on August 18, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Sign Matt Chapman

Keeping up with this current regime’s love for run prevention, adding Chapman to the hot corner would give the Cubs arguably the best defensive infield after Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner took home Gold Glove awards in their first season playing together.

Chapman, a four-time Gold Glove winner in his own right, has always walked pretty well despite high strikeout rates.

“Christopher Morel needs to be in the lineup,” Counsell recently said as the fan-favorite plays more games at third in the Dominican Winter League.

While of course he needs to find an everyday position, this signing could keep Morel’s bat on an explosive path forward while primarily DH’ing and filling in again at various spots defensively.

Circumstances are reality sometimes and many spots on the diamond could be locked up after this offseason, but you can’t lose his bat.

Chapman provides similar “oh wow that was loud off the bat” thoughts with a 98-percentile average exit velocity and 155 career home runs.

Projected contract: 4 years, $100 million.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 04: Matt Chapman #26 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws to first base on a ball hit by Max Kepler #26 of the Minnesota Twins during the second inning in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Target Field on October 04, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Bullpen help

As mentioned above, not adding an additional bullpen piece at this year’s trade deadline may have cost them a shot at the playoffs. They lost out by one game in the Wild Card to the Diamondbacks, who ended up making the World Series.

Known for signing bullpen pieces to one-year deals in the past, will this be the offseason the Cubs break that trend?

Signing the following two guys would be a step in the right direction with Stephenson likely getting a multi-year deal.

Robert Stephenson

Reports indicate the club has been connected to Robert Stephenson, who the Cubs know pretty well from him coming up with the Reds.

Pitch labs are all the rage in 2020s era baseball. Known for maximizing arms amid the challenge of a small-market payroll, the Rays traded for Stephenson from the Pirates at the deadline this year and immediately added a cutter to his repertoire.

The results were shattering. He held hitters to a .101 batting average with the cutter with a staggering near 60-percent whiff rate.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – JULY 20: Robert Stephenson #26 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the tenth inning at Tropicana Field on July 20, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Brent Suter

A candidate mentioned in our trade deadline piece, Suter has a similar background to his former manager and current Cubs’ skipper Craig Counsell — from the Midwest (Cincinnati), went to an elite school (Harvard) and has an unorthodox delivery (sidearm.)

Suter is a lefty soft-tosser who hitters simply cannot square up despite an 87 mph fastball. According to MLB’s Savant, Suter ranked in the 100-percentile for average exit velocity and in the 99-percentile for hard hit percentage.

DENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 12: Brent Suter #39 of the Colorado Rockies throws against the St Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Coors Field on April 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Give PCA/Tauchman a chance in center

Sure Cody Bellinger could easily play Gold Glove-type defense in center for the next few years, but what about your top prospect?

Pete Crow-Armstrong, aka PCA, seemed to set social media ablaze weekly this summer with highlight reel catches while in the minors. He failed to get a hit in a September call-up, but has steadily added power since being traded for Javy Baez in 2021.

In line with trying to have the best defense in all of baseball next year, give the kid a chance. He could split a little time with the “Palatine Pounder” Mike Tauchman. The local product found his swing again and is one of the most patient hitters in baseball (94-percentile in walk rate and 95-percentile in chase rate.)

If this fails, trade for a veteran impact center fielder at the deadline for a playoff push and try PCA again in ’25.

Chicago Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong runs drills during minor league spring training, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Projected lineup:

Nico Hoerner, 2B Dansby Swanson, SS Cody Bellinger, 1B Seiya Suzuki, RF Ian Happ, LF Christopher Morel, DH Matt Chapman, 3B PCA/Tauchman, CF Yan Gomes, C

Projected rotation:

Justin Steele Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell Jameson Taillon Jordan Wicks

Snell would be third due to the club most-likely not wanting to start three lefties in a row.

The Cubs open up on the road against the World Series champion Texas Rangers on March 28.