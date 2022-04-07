CHICAGO – The weather was about what you would expect from the first game at Wrigley Field, but nothing else quite was entering the first of 162 games for the Cubs in 2022.

David Ross was putting a team on the field that was featuring a number of new players and others who saw a majority of their time following the trading of a number of core players at the 2021 deadline.

It’s essentially a different group than the one that opened the season a year ago while facing a Brewers team that made the postseason the last four years.

But two players who have been with the Cubs the last few years ended up making the biggest contributions to a victory for this new-look club.

Kyle Hendricks had a strong start on the mound to get some momentum, then Ian Happ gave the Cubs the lead for good with a two-RBI double in the seventh to help the team to a 5-4 win over Milwaukee Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Hendricks went 5 1/3 innings in his third-straight Opening Day start as he allowed just one run on five hits with seven strikeouts compared to three walks on 83 pitches. After the Brewers tied it in the seventh inning against the bullpen, it was Happ’s third and final hit of the day that put the Cubs over the top for their fifth Opening Day win in five years.

After Thursday’s win, the Cubs have an all-time record of 80-65-2 on Opening Day and a 24-24-1 season opener record at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers were the first to get on the board after two singles and a hit batsman in the fourth inning by Hendricks allowed a run to score on a Lorenzo Cain groundout. Reigning NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes held down the Cubs in the first four innings but the script flipped in the fifth.

Seiya Suzuki’s first MLB hit would turn into a run after Jason Heyward’s single put him on third and Patrick Wisdom’s sacrifice fly drove him in. Nico Hoerner put the Cubs ahead right after that with a two-run homer into the left field bleachers to make it 3-1.

Hendricks exited in the sixth inning after allowing just one run but the bullpen couldn’t hold it once they reached the seventh. Inheriting two runners with one out, Chris Martin surrendered an RBI double to Willy Adames then a sacrifice fly to Christian Yelich to even the score at three.

Yet the Cubs responded in the bottom half thanks to Happ, who smacked a 3-2, two-out Jason Cousins’ pitch high off the right-center field wall to bring home two runs to put his team back up by two.

The bullpen surrendered another run in the eighth inning but David Robertson shut the door in the ninth, getting the save on a 14-pitch outing to give a new-look Cubs team their first win of 2022.