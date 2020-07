The Cubs and White Sox held their first official workouts of summer camp Friday.

One player who was not there for their team’s first workout was White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech who’s been excused for personal reasons. White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn did not give a timetable for Kopech’s return.

Josh Frydman was outside of Wrigley Field for the Cubs late afternoon workout to talk about the return of baseball on the north and southside.