Cubs and White Sox each have success heading to the first city series

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 19: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox bats against the Chicago Cubs during an exhibition game at Wrigley Field on July 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – For the neutral baseball fan, this meeting of the two teams in Chicago is as good as it gets.

Right now the Cubs are sitting at 16-8 on the season and at the top of the National League Central division while also sitting in second in the league itself. Thanks to a five-game winning streak, the White Sox are now sitting 15-11 on the season and would make the playoffs if the season ended today.

Thanks to those numbers, according to White Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti, that makes some crosstown history.

The @whitesox and @Cubs are playing .620 baseball combined. They've never played against each other with a better combined winning percentage. (@EliasSports)



Join @stevestone, our entire crew and me on @NBCSChicago tonight. — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) August 21, 2020

Their combined winning percentage preceeds the team ahead of their first regular season match-up of the shortened 2020 seasons. The Cubs and White Sox meet at Wrigley Field on Friday to start a three-game series and is part of six match-ups they’ll have between now and the end of September.

With each team enjoying early success, the chance exists for both teams in Chicago to make the playoffs for only the second time in history. Both teams did so back in 2008, with each winning their respective divisions while also losing in the divisional round.

In 1906, the teams famously met in the World Series when the White Sox stunned the 116-win Cubs in six games.

Game one features a match-up on the mound of Jon Lester (Cubs) and Dallas Keuchel (White Sox), as each are enjoying outstanding seasons to date. Kyle Hendricks goes for the Cubs Saturday and Yu Darvish Sunday, with the White Sox still not setting their starter for Saturday and going with Dylan Cease for Sunday.

There is a possibility that Reynaldo Lopez, who has been on the IL since early in the season, could be the White Sox starter for the second game.