Cubs agree to deal with former Mets outfielder Jake Marisnick: report

CHICAGO – The Cubs are bringing another glove into the mix before the start of Spring Training.

Former Mets outfielder Jake Marisnick reportedly agreed to a deal with the North Siders Thursday.

Marisnick deal with Cubs: $1m in 2021 with mutual option for 2022 of $4m ($500k buyout). Deal is pending physical. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) February 11, 2021

Marisnick only made 34 plate appearances in New York last season, batting .333 with two homers and 5 RBI. The 29-year-old righty is a career .229 hitter mostly known for his defensive prowess.

Cubs GM Jed Hoyer said he would be adding to the roster thanks to some recent financial flexibility. Pitching is an area of concern Hoyer hopes to address with Yu Darvish and Jon Lester both playing elsewhere this year.