Cubs 3B Kris Bryant keeps his home run promise to his son

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs hits a double in the 1st inning against the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – During the pandemic, things got quite a bit different in the life of one of the Cubs’ core players.

Kris Bryant and his wife Jessica welcomed their first child, Kyler Lee, to their family on April 7th. Over the course of the next few months, Bryant got his first taste of fatherhood while also training for whenever the season might begin.

Now that it has, the third baseman is keeping his son top of mind when he’s even on the field, showing that on Monday evening.

During his postgame interview with Marquee Sports Network after the Cubs’ 2-0 win over the Royals at Wrigley Field, Bryant revealed a promise he made to Kyler before the contest.

“Before I left, he obviously doesn’t understand anything I say, but I told him I was going to hit a home run,” said Bryant.

Wouldn’t you know, the third baseman came through.

In the seventh inning, Bryant took a pitch from Royals reliever Ian Kennedy and put it in the bleacher for his first home run of 2020. It was a relief for him in a number of ways, since it came after two days out with stomach issues and COVID-19 testing. On top of that, it was part of a two-hit night which came after he got just three in his first 25 at-bats of the season.

Of course, the blast also allowed him to keep that rare promise to Kyler.

“I don’t think I’ve ever told anybody that I’m gonna hit you a homer, than I actually do,” said Bryant to reporters after the game. “It’s kinda cool.”

In a few years, his son may feel the same.