CHICAGO — While the ground game was on point for the third consecutive week, it didn’t help the Chicago Bears get over the hump against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon.

The Bears eclipsed 200 yards rushing for the third straight game — a franchise first since 1968 — but not much else went right for the Men of the Midway, as Dallas racked up 442 total yards and six touchdowns on offense to go with a defensive score courtesy of Micah Parsons to give the Cowboys the most points they’ve scored in a single game since the last week of the 21-22 regular season.

Justin Fields finished the game 17/23 for 153 passing yards and 2 TD while rushing for 60 yards and a TD on the ground.

Khalil Herbert ran the ball 16 times and tallied 99 yards rushing with a touchdown, while David Montgomery was handed the rock 15 times and ran for 53 yards.

Game Changer

The Bears managed to claw within 5 points after Fields led a touchdown drive capped by a 12-yard Herbert TD run on Chicago’s second drive of the third quarter, but Dak Prescott and the Cowboys responded on the following drive then capitalized on a costly Bears’ error.

Tony Pollard ran in a touchdown from 7 yards out with 6:51 remaining in the third quarter, and then a costly fumble return for touchdown by Parsons on the Bears’ next drive — where Fields jumped over Parsons instead of touching him down — gave Dallas a 19-point lead, 42-23, they wouldn’t relinquish for the rest of the game.

Up next

The Bears face the Miami Dolphins at home with a noon kickoff start time next Sunday.