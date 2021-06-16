Courtney Vandersloot reaches 2,000 career assists in a Sky win over the Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS – While other stars on the team were dealing with injuries early in the 2021 WNBA season, she was continuing to produce for a short-handed Sky team.

That was to be expected out of two-time WNBA All-Star Courtney Vandersloot, who was selected to the league’s first team in the last two seasons. So far, she continues to deliver, and on Tuesday night, she reached yet another personal milestone.

Droppin' dimes for a living 👏@Sloot22 is the 4th player in #WNBA history to reach 2,000 career assists#CountIt pic.twitter.com/32kCddk6JK — WNBA (@WNBA) June 16, 2021

The 11-year WNBA veteran dished out her 2,000 career assist on Wednesday evening in Chicago’s 105-89 win over the Lynx at the Target Center. Her 13 assists on the evening helped her become the fourth in the history of the league to reach that assist mark.

Sue Bird, Ticha Penicheiro, and Lindsay Whalen have also reached the same number during their careers in the WNBA. Vandersloot’s efforts, which also included ten points to complete a double-double, were part of the team’s best offensive game of the season where six players ended up in double-figures.

With the victory, the Sky have now won three-straight games after losing seven-in-a-row, improving their record to 5-7 ahead of their Thursday home game

Reaching 2,000 assists was a reflective moment for the guard, who has spent her entire career with the Sky after being selected third-overall in the 2011 WNBA Draft.

“Early on in my career, I learned very quickly that to stay in this league, to be a part of this league, I was going to have to outwork people. Unfortunately, I’m not the tallest, the quickest, or the best shooter, but I knew that I had a place in this league, and I’ve been really fortunate with Chicago being just invested in me early,” said Vandersloot. “I credit a lot of my success in this league to just them trusting in me and giving me the ball and just knowing wherever you take us, we’re gonna go.”

Vandersloot saved her greatest praise for her teammates, whom she credits for being able to reach the assist milestone.

“I’ve been really lucky in my career here so far playing with incredible players that are just bucket-getters, and I just have to give the ball to them. I’m really lucky and I don’t take that for granted, absolutely not,” said Vandersloot. “Two thousand assists is a lot, I know that, and that’s really exciting.

“I’ll celebrate it at some point, but it’s really my teammates doing most of the work.”

But she’s certainly done what she can to assist them over the last 11 years, especially in 2021.