Court records: White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI day before hire

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 30: Former Chicago White Sox manager Tony Larussa throws out the first pitch before the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers game at U.S. Cellular Field on August 30, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeffrey Phelps/Getty Images)

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — New White Sox manager Tony La Russa was charged with a DUI the day before he was hired by the team, according to court records.

The alleged incident happened on Feb. 24 in the Phoenix area and was filed on Oct. 28, the day before the White Sox hired the 76-year-old.

La Russa faces two DUI counts and reportedly had a BAC over .08, according to court records. ESPN reports La Russa allegedly ran his car into a curb, leaving it smoking on side of the road.

The Sox announced the hiring less than three weeks removed from parting ways with Rick Renteria.

La Russa had been arrested for a DUI before. In 2007, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI in Florida.

Some around the baseball world were shocked by the announcement of La Russa’s hire, who hasn’t managed since 2011.

The Hall of Famer is 2,728–2,365 in three stints with the White Sox, Athletics and Cardinals.