Could the Bulls’ dynasty have ended even earlier than 1998? Tim Floyd says so

CHICAGO – One of the common themes for those who are discovering or revisiting the end of the Bulls 1990’s dynasty is the fact that it seemed to end too soon.

Strife between coach, players, and front office led to a dismantling of the squad following their sixth championship in June of 1998. While so much had been done with that group, there is a “What If” attached to the Bulls since the top players still had time left in their prime.

But the man who took over the post-dynasty Bulls has now come out and said it could have ended a lot sooner.

In a conversation with ESPN 104.5 in Baton Rouge, Tim Floyd revealed that the Bulls had talked to him about possibly taking over for Phil Jackson at the end of the 1995-1996 season.

That’s a full two years before the dynasty was broken up, and would have come after the team set what was then an NBA record with 72 wins en route to a fourth championship.

Floyd explained that the Bulls had flown him into Seattle during the NBA Finals to speak with owner Jerry Reinsdorf about a possible head coaching opening the next season. It was at the request of general manager Jerry Krause, who had a tumultuous relationship with Jackson.

“He basically said ‘Look, Krause wants Phil gone this year, he thinks Pippen is breaking down…his back. He thinks this team has runs its course,'” said Floyd on ESPN 104.5 of his interview in Seattle. “He doesn’t want to overpay these players as they’re coming up on their contract years.”

In the end, Floyd talked both of the Jerrys out of breaking up the dynasty.

“I said ‘Jerry, I’m not sure Jerry Krause understands these guys are basically The Beatles and this is the most popular franchise of all time,'” said Floyd. “And I said, ‘If I’m you, I would not do this, maybe not even the following year.’ I said ‘Let it die its own natural death.'”

Eventually Floyd told Krause the same, the Bulls would go onto win the next two championships, then Floyd took over in the summer of 1998. With the team in a heavy rebuilding mode, his Bulls’ teams went 49-190 over three-and-a-half years and resigned Christmas Eve of 2001.

But it appears that Bulls fans have Floyd to thank for two of their six championships thanks to some well-time words of advice for team management.