Contreras, Báez, Bote HRs lift Cubs over Brewers 5-3

Chicago Cubs’ Willson Contreras gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO — Willson Contreras, Javier Báez and David Bote homered during a four-run fourth inning to lift the Cubs over the Brewers 5-3 on Monday night.

Trevor Williams pitched perfectly until Omar Narváez’s leadoff single in the sixth — Narváez also broke up a no-hit bid in the eighth inning Saturday against Minnesota. Narváez added a three-run homer in the seventh.

Williams (1-0) was making his Cubs debut after five seasons with Pittsburgh. He pitched into the seventh, allowing two runs, two hits and two walks while striking out six.

Alec Mills, who no-hit Milwaukee as a starter last September, pitched the ninth for his first save.

Brett Anderson (0-1) allowed all of Chicago’s homers, giving up four runs and four hits over five innings while striking out four.

Neither team had a baserunner until the bottom of the fourth, when Ian Happ drew a leadoff walk from Anderson. Contreras came up next and knocked him home with a drive that just cleared the center field fence. Baez later homered to right-center, and Bote followed with a blast to deep center.

Chicago fans have been waiting almost 50 years to see a Cubs no-hitter at Wrigley Field. Milt Pappas last did so Sept. 2, 1972, in an 8-0 win over San Diego.

PITCHING CHANGE

The Cubs swapped right-handed relievers with San Diego before the game, acquiring Dauris Valdez for James Norwood. Valdez, a non-roster invitee to spring training the past two seasons, has not pitched in the majors. Norwood was designated for assignment in late March after appearing in three games for Chicago in 2020.