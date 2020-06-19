Colliton prepping Blackhawks for return to the ice

Blackhawks Head Coach Jeremy Colliton joined Jarrett Payton on GN Sports Thursday.

The Blackhawks Head Coach talked about the process of starting to get the team ramped up with the potential of training camp beginning in mid-July. Colliton feels the structure of a return to camp and a plan will be good for the team.

He also talked about the one-two punch the Blackhawks will face when they play the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-game playoff play-in series. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are first and second in points in the NHL this season, but Colliton feels the Hawks improved team game in the second half of the season is a good sign as they prepare for Edmonton. The Hawks did beat the Oilers two out of three in the regular season.